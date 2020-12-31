On Our Radar: Tommy Hilfiger, London

Spread over two floors, this new Tommy Hilfiger store, located in London’s Broadgate Circle, celebrates the brand’s core “Sportswear Concept,” yet delivers an aesthetic unique to the building it's housed in. Designed by rpa:group, the space features a contemporary look and feel with a curved, double-height window and a lighting strategy to complement the store’s architectural curvature, as well as new fixture solutions, graphics and freestanding floor-mounted rails. Meant to open earlier in 2020, after the COVID-19 pandemic began, the location underwent additional developments in order to meet retail guidelines; it officially opened in early December.

Photography: Courtesy of PVH Corp.