Pandemic Drives Center Store Sales Up

Center store grocery sales, which have been challenged in recent years, are expected to increase more than 10 percent for 2020, according to a new study by Supermarket News. The SN Center Store Trends Survey polled food retailers and wholesalers through August.

Fifty five percent of those surveyed reported the pandemic has led to an increase of center store sales of 10 percent of more, while another 27 percent said they will see increases between 5 percent and 10 percent.

Center store categories experiencing pandemic-led growth include household cleaners (mentioned by 73 percent of respondents), paper goods (71 percent), frozen food (63 percent) and shelf-stable food (60 percent).