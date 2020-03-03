Paper Source Buys 30 Papyrus Stores

Paper Source (Chicago) has purchased 30 Papyrus (Goodlettsville, Tenn.) stores in bankruptcy court for $575,000.

The retailer plans to open these 30 new acquisitions under the Paper Source name as early as April of this year.

These new stores allow the company to expand into new areas and reaffirm its presence in existing areas such as New York, where it is buying nine Papyrus stores, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Paper Source does not sell Papyrus products, though they do sell stationary and products from other suppliers.