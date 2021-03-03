Paper Source Files for Bankruptcy

Card and gift retailer Paper Source (Chicago) has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and plans to sell itself and close at least 11 stores, according to court papers and Retail Dive.

The company, which runs 158 stores, has an initial bid from current lenders led by MidCap Financial to buy the company and provide $16.5 million in financing. The bid is valued at Paper Source's debt obligations, including $16 million for a debtor-in-possession facility and $72.8 million on a first lien facility, according to court papers.

Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, Paper Source had been "enjoying rapid expansion and sustained sales growth," CFO Ronald Kruczynski said in court papers. However, along with its rival and scores of other specialty retailers, Paper Source "sustained deep damage to their finances and operations as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," the executive said.