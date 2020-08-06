Parent Company Sells New York & Co. E-Commerce Biz

RTW Retailwinds, parent company of fashion retailer New York & Co. has sold its e-commerce business to Sunrise Brands for $20 million, according to Bizwomen. Last month RTW files for voluntary bankruptcy relief.

Sunrise reportedly plans to continue operating the retail web sites nyandcompany.com and fashiontofigure.com in addition to rental services nyandcompanycloset.com and fashiontofigurecloset.com. Sunrise owns brands including Seven jeans, Eva Longoria’s apparel line, American Rag and “tele-retailer” Diane Gilman.