Patagonia’s CEO Steps Down

Patagonia’s (Ventura, Calif.) CEO Rose Marcario will be stepping down from the position this Friday after being with the company for 12 years, Retail Dive reports. No permanent replacement has been named though the transition will be handled by Chief Operating Officer Doug Freeman.

“Circumstances around the pandemic created a natural inflection point for reimagining our business and Rose and the Board felt it made sense for those who would be carrying that work forward to step in now and lead the process of reimagining the company,” a Patagonia spokesperson said.

In 2015, Marcario was recognized as a Champion of Change by President Obama for her support of working families, according to Retail Dive.