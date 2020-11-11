Paul Smith Opens Shop, Gallery in New York

Nottingham, U.K.-based Designer Sir Paul Smith has opened a new store and gallery space on Wooster Street in New York’s SoHo, WWD reports.

The store will carry men’s and women’s apparel and reaches nearly 5000 square feet. Other details, like paintbrushes cast in bronze as door handles, reference an art studio. The space houses unique design details, like a reproduction of Smith’s circus mirror from his personal collection. A neon sign in the window reads, “You can find inspiration in everything, and if you can’t, look again.”

For the opening, the gallery space will carry artworks by Isca Greenfield-Sanders, Kyle Lee and David Matthew King.

Smith told WWD: “Since I opened my first little shop 50 years ago, I’ve always been proud to sell things that aren’t clothes – furniture, curiosities and more. The new Wooster Street shop will have a really interesting selection of paintings, ceramics and more, celebrating the work of lots of excellent emerging artists as well as having lots of lovely clothes of course.”