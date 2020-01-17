Payless Back from Bankruptcy

The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and was forced to file again in early 2019 after its first attempt to emerge from bankruptcy proved to be unsuccessful.

Going into this new era, the company intends to focus on international sales, specifically the Latin American market, which is its largest business unit according to an ABC News report.

Under the leadership of new CEO Jared Margolis, Payless shas expressed plans to eventually reinstate an e-commerce website in the U.S. and open new North American stores in the future.