Payless Relaunches Post-Bankruptcy

Payless (Miami) is relaunching its brand and planning for a physical store to open in Miami this November, WWD reports. In the meantime, the brand is launching an e-commerce store.

Instead of the brand's previous 4000 stores, there will be a cap on 400-500 stores, according to Jared Margolis, Chief Executive Officer, and he anticipates 30 to 45 locations opening by the end of 2021. He also estimates the brand’s e-commerce could represent between 30 and 40 percent of the business in five years, according to WWD.

Margolis said, WWD reports, “We have all the learnings of what didn’t work and now we have a blank canvas. All of the stores that were nonperforming, we know to never open stores in those areas. Even the old shop concept — a lot companies are going through a lot, even if they make it through there is a new norm that we now have to create an environment for that is user-friendly.”

Payless emerged from bankruptcy this past January.