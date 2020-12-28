Pet Supplies Plus to Acquire 40 Pet Valu Locations

Pet Supplies Plus (Livonia, Mich.) is acquiring 40 Pet Valu (Markham, Canada) locations in seven states, according to a company press release. The acquired locations throughout Ohio, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland and New Jersey, will be rebranded and reopened as Pet Supplies Plus stores.

Nick Russo, Senior VP of Franchising and Store Operations, Pet Supplies Plus, said: "I would like to extend gratitude to the Pet Valu team, who have been nothing but professional and supportive throughout this entire process. This exemplifies the type of culture Pet Valu has developed, and we are excited to offer many Pet Valu associates a new home with us."

Pet Valu announced last month that it was closing all of its 358 stores. Pet Supplies Plus currently operates more than 500 stores in 35 states.