Petco to Go Public

Petco (San Diego) has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 for an initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, according to a company press release.

The price range and number of shares to be offered have not yet been determined. The company has reportedly applied to list its common stock under the ticker symbol “WOOF” on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

Petco currently operates more than 1500 locations throughout Mexico, Puerto Rico and the U.S., as well as 100 in-store veterinary hospitals.