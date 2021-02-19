P&G’s Old Spice to Open Barbershop

Procter & Gamble (Cincinnati) is opening a brick-and-mortar barbershop under its Old Spice brand in Columbus, Ohio, reports Columbus Business First.

The location will serve as a haircare business and content studio for Old Spice to share styling tips and haircuts on social media. The shop is set to open March 1.

Old Spice Brand Director at P&G, Leif Edgar, said in a statement: “Every single detail from the front desk to the mural in the back of the shop has been created for a truly memorable experience as we help our guys navigate the seas of manhood with the perfect haircut, style and hair grooming products.”

That theme is central to Old Spice's recently launched “Smell Ready for Anything” campaign aimed at inspiring people to break out of their pandemic-related disposition.

The shop will also have a celebrity barber residency and provide a channel of new content for Old Spice’s social media, which includes 2.4 million Facebook fans and more than 110,000 TikTok followers.