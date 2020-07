Pier 1 Imports (Fort Worth, Texas) will sell all of its owned intellection property, data and e-commerce-related assets to Pier 1 Imports Online for $31 million, reports Retail Dive. Retail Ecommerce Ventures will serve as guarantor.

Private equity firm Sycamore Partners Management, a New York-based private equity firm with investments in Belk, Aeropostale, Staples and other retailers, will serve as the backup bidder.