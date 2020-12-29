Pierre Cardin Dies at 98

Pierre Cardin has passed away at age 98, WWD reports. His spokesperson, Jean-Pascal Hesse, confirmed Cardin’s passing which occured early Tuesday, noting “old age” as the cause. Cardin was last seen in public this past September during a celebrating for his label’s 70th anniversary.

VMSD recently wrote about Cardin’s Brooklyn Museum exhibition “Pierre Cardin: Future Fashion” which ran from July 2019 through January 2020 and featured a number of pieces from Cardin’s archive. (You can read Eric Feigenbaum’s blog here.)