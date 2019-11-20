Portfolio: London Jewelers, East Hampton, New York

London Jewelers (Glen Cove, N.Y.) has been a mainstay on Long Island for more than 90 years, beginning with its first store in Glen Cove. Over the ensuing years, the fine jewelry and watch company opened stores in Manhasset, East Hampton, Southhampton, and even New York City.

This past July, the third-generation family business partnered with the New York offices of FRCH Nelson (Cincinnati), to complete a renovation of the East Hampton store. The goals of the renovation were to upgrade an outdated interior and to address the desire of three luxury watch resources, Patek Philip, Cartier and Rolex, to have their own shop-in-shops.

Located in a beach community, the shop’s existing interior palette was literal in referencing colors and materials found at the east end of Long Island. According to Norman Roberts, VP, Managing Creative Director, FRCH Nelson, the new design approach was also influenced by beachfront imagery, but in a more abstract way. “The color and materials palette features warm sand tones, whitewashed wood, grass wallcoverings, stone with fossilized shells and blue antique glass. Touches of blue and turquoise were also used as a subtle reference to the sea and sky.”

Other new details include natural fiber jute carpet with blue silk highlights and a blue leather border and draperies suggestive of fishing nets. The signature material is mother of pearl, used on the front of the showcases. Additionally, architectural jewelry, in the form of Baccarat chandeliers, further highlight the space.

Housed in an old Veterans of Foreign Wars building with a narrow footprint, designers grouped the global brand shop-in-shops toward the front of the space, while the proprietary London Jewelers merchandise was presented toward the rear.

With an abstract approach to sun and surf, the rejuvenated space is a refreshing jewel in this close-knit East End beach community.

PROJECT SUPPLIERS

Retailer

London Jewelers, Manhasset, N.Y.

Design and Architecture

FRCH Nelson, Cincinnati

Flooring

Stark Carpets, New York

Furniture

Sandler Seating, Atlanta

Lighting

37 Volts, Cincinnati

Baccarat, Paris

Decoratives/Props

Sun Decor Fabrics, New York

Carnegie, Rockville Centre, N.Y.

Materials and Wallcoverings

Innovations, New York

Elitis, Long Island City, N.Y.

KPG, New York

Orac Decor, Bogota, N.J.

Benjamin Moore, Melville, N.Y.

Gilbert, Mellville, N.Y.

General Contractor

Fiskaa Engineering, New York

Photography: Andrea Brizzi, New York