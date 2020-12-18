Poshmark Files IPO

Online resale brand Poshmark (Redwood City, Calif.) has filed for an initial public offering (IPO), according to Bloomberg. The filing lists the size of the offering at $100 million.

The filing also states that more than 70 million users have sold upwards of 130 million items with a combined value of more than $4 billion. For the nine months ending Sept. 30, Poshmark lists its net income of $21 million on revenue of $193 million.

Investors include Mayfield, Menlo Ventures and Inventus Capital.