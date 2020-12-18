Poshmark Files IPO

The online reseller will expand its marketplace to home goods
Posted December 18, 2020
Online resale brand Poshmark (Redwood City, Calif.) has filed for an initial public offering (IPO), according to Bloomberg. The filing lists the size of the offering at $100 million.
The filing also states that more than 70 million users have sold upwards of 130 million items with a combined value of more than $4 billion. For the nine months ending Sept. 30, Poshmark lists its net income of $21 million on revenue of $193 million.
Investors include Mayfield, Menlo Ventures and Inventus Capital.