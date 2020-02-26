 

Positive Retail Sales Predicted Regardless of Uncertainties

Outcomes for the spread of coronavirus and the 2020 presidential election hang in the balance
Posted February 26, 2020

The National Retail Federation (Washington, D.C., NRF) is predicting retail sales in 2020 will increase between 3.5 and 4.1 percent to more than $3.9 trillion, according to Footwear News, despite the looming threat of coronavirus and other uncertainties regarding the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

“There are always wild cards we cannot control like coronavirus and a politically charged election year, but when it comes to the fundamentals, our economy is sound and consumers continue to lead the way,” Matthew Shay, NRF’s President and CEO, said in a statement.

The NRF also believes U.S. employers will gain anywhere from 159,000 to 170,000 jobs per month this year, compared to 175,000 in 2019; they also predict unemployment will stay around 3.5 percent.

