Prada to Close Flagship in Shanghai

As part of company reorganizing, Prada (Milan) is shutting its flagship store at Plaza 66 in Shanghai’s Jing’an District, reports WWD. The three-story flagship store’s last day will be Feb. 14. Burberry is expected to move into the location.

The company said in a statement to WWD: “Prada is currently developing an innovative new retail presence for Shanghai that will enhance and update its presence in this dynamic city. The location and planned opening date of the new store will be revealed soon.”

The company added that it will continue to “generate interest and excitement through its ongoing series of pop-up stores and location takeovers.”