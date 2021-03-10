Prada Profits Begin Recovery

Italian fashion group Prada (Milan) had a strong recovery in operating profits in the second half of 2020, thanks to soaring Asian sales and an e-commerce push combined with controls over costs and investments, reports Reuters.

Full-year revenues fell 24 percent to 2.42 billion euros ($2.9 billion) thanks to an improvement in the second half after a 40 percent slump in the first six months. Lockdown measures to stem the spread of coronavirus led to around 18 percent of the group’s store network being closed on average during the year.

The recovery in retail sales, which account for around 90 percent of Prada’s total, was driven in the second half by mainland China (+52 percent), Taiwan (+61 percent), Korea (+22 percent) and also by the Americas (+4 percent). Japan and Europe suffered from the lack of tourists and prolonged lockdowns.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) totaled 20 million euros in the full year, following a 216 million euro EBIT in the second half, broadly in line with the same period of 2019, after a 196 million euros operating loss in the first six months.