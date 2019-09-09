Primark Banks on In-Store Sales

Primark (Dublin) is planning to open new stores in the U.S. and Europe in order to push sales for the upcoming year, and Bloomberg reports this strategy is an approach other retailers have taken but not always succeeded in doing so.

Primark does not sell its merchandise online, which could be considered a disadvantage. But according to Bloomberg, the brand’s latest store in Birmingham, England, has been successful so far and the company is planning to add one million square feet of selling space next year.