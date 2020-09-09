Primark to open 14 New Stores

Primark (London) will open 14 new stores globally in the coming year, including three new locations in the U.S., according to Forbes.

The move will open 700,000 square feet of selling space by opening four stores in Spain, three in the U.S., two in Italy and one each in France, the U.K., Netherlands, Czech Republic and Poland. Primark currently operates nine stores in the U.S., including Boston; New York (Brooklyn); Burlington, Mass..; Danbury, Conn.; King of Prussia, Penn.; and Staten Island, New York.

New stores are planned for American Dream in New Jersey, Sawgrass Mills in Florida and on State Street in Chicago.