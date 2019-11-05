Primark to Open 19 New Stores in Europe, U.K.

Apparel retailer Primark (HQ) has announced it will open more than a dozen new stores in the U.K. and Europe next year, according to the Daily Star.

It will open five new stores in the U.K. with an addition 11 outlets scheduled to open in Europe – including two in Spain, two in France and three in Germany. The remaining stores will be opened in Slovenia, Belgium, Holland and Poland.

Primark celebrates its 50th anniversary this year and reported sales up 4.2 percent on an 8 percent increase in operating profit.