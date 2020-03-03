Primark to Open in American Dream Mall

Primark (London) has announced it will open a second New Jersey store this March 19. Located in East Rutherford, N.J.’s American Dream retail center, the opening has reportedly created more than 300 local jobs.

Primark offers women, men and children’s fashions and strives to use environmentally friendly materials in its products.

President of Primark U.S., Andy Stewart said in a press statement, "The unique make-up of American Dream and its offering to customers is reflective of our own ethos to provide something for everyone, and we look forward to being part of the mall's vibrant and diverse retail offering. We are excited to welcome new colleagues and customers to the store. On opening day, customers can look forward to a few surprises to celebrate Primark's new store."