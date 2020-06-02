Primark to Reopen Stores in England

Primark (Dublin) will reopen all of its stores in England when restrictions on non-essential retailers are lifted on June 15, according to Drapers. Once these stores are online, Primark will be operating 281 stores worldwide, or about 79 percent of its total space.

Safety measures at reopened stores include strict social distancing protocols, limits on number of shoppers allowed in stores at once, personal protective equipment for both shoppers and associates and an increased in-store cleaning regimen.