Punch Bowl Social Files for Bankruptcy

Punch Bowl Social (Denver) has reportedly filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, CNBC reports. The “eatertainment” chain offers food, drinks, video/arcade games and karaoke among other entertainment options for customers.

Last year, Cracker Barrel (Lebanon, Tenn.) invested $140 million in the company and in March it shored up its own liquidity.

Punch Bowl Social had expanded to 20 locations by March when the COVID-19 lockdowns began, according to CNBC. The COVID-19 pandemic is the main factor to its filing bankruptcy.