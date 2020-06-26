Rachel Shechtman Leaving Macy’s

Rachel Shechtman, the founder of Story, is leaving Macy’s, Retail Dive reports.

Shechtman is included among the roughly 4000 corporate jobs Macy’s said it would be cutting earlier this week. She joined the department store retailer in 2018 when Macy’s bought Story, the unique New York-based store that based its interior rotating theme on the concept of a magazine. (Story was VMSD’s Retailer of the Year in 2018.)

A Macy’s spokesperson told Retail Dive, "Rachel has been an outstanding member of the executive team, bringing us fresh perspective and her unique approach to experiential retail … We know she will continue to be an important voice and vision in retail."