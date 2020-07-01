Raley’s Launches New Concept Store

Grocer Raley’s (West Sacramento, Calif.) has launched a new highly curated concept store, Raley’s O-N-E in Truckee, Calif., according to a press release. The banner, which stands for Organic, Nutrition, Education, focuses on educating the brand’s customers about the growing health and wellness segment.

“It has become increasingly clear that our customers want to know where their food comes from, what’s in it and how it may impact their overall health and wellness,” said Keith Knopf, Raley’s President & CEO. “We are consistently listening and learning, and that’s led us to the next step in our company’s transformation: Raley’s O-N-E Market.”

The 35,000-sq.-ft. store features a curated assortment of fresh products that are, when possible, minimally processed and sustainably sourced and carefully selected to exclude ingredients from its banned ingredient list, like high fructose corn syrup, artificial preservatives and artificial flavors.