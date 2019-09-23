Ralph Lauren Debuts a ‘Friends’ Collection

Ralph Lauren (New York) is reportedly collaborating with Warner Bros (Burbank, Calif.) for a collection surrounding the 25th anniversary of the famous sitcom “Friends.” The collection was inspired by Jennifer Aniston’s character on the show, Rachel Green, who is considered to be one of the “most stylish characters on TV,” according to Retail Gazette.

The collection features a “Wear to Work” collection that based on character Rachel Green’s work style, “consisting of key late-90s and early-00s styles with modern updates,” says Retail Gazette.

The collection is available online and in-store at Bloomingdales (New York). The department store also features a “Friends” section for customers, including a pop-up version of Central Perk as well as a recreation of Rachel’s office.