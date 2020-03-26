Ralph Lauren to Donate $10 Million

The Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation (New York) has pledged $10 million to assist people affected by the coronavirus pandemic, reports WWD.

The donation will provide grants to the Emergency Assistance Foundation, support the World Health Organization COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and gift $1 million to “A Common Thread,” an initiative meant to assist the fashion community through COVID-19.

The company is also assessing ways to assist in the production of medical materials such as masks and gowns. It is currently making 250,000 masks in collaboration with its U.S. manufacturing partners.