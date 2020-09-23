Ralph Lauren Undertakes Corporate Restructuring

Ralph Lauren (New York) will simplify its global organizational structure and roll out enhanced technology as part of its long-term growth plan, according to a press release.

“The changes happening in the world around us have accelerated the shifts we saw pre-COVID, and we are fast-tracking some of our plans to match them – including advancing our digital transformation and simplifying our team structures,” said Patrice Louvet, President and Chief Executive Officer.

The changes will include consolidation of the company’s global marketing and branding functions; the creation of a consumer intelligence and experience organization; and the reorganization of the corporate merchandising teams.