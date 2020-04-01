Razer Debuts in London

Razer recently debuted its first global flagship store in London. The lifestyle brand for gamers is set in a two-story locale, laden in dramatic black and concrete, and features chroma-change lighting that lends to the space’s mystique. London-based YourStudio collaborated with Razer and Crombie Design in Singapore to develop the immersive experience. Gamers are able to access retractable drawers with product, encouraging discovery and play. It also includes an e-sport mini-area and a gaming consultation zone. The overall intent was to make guests feel as though they’re in a digital world, using lighting and texture to blur the lines between reality and fantasy.

Photography: Marcus Peel, London