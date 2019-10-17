Rebag Opens San Francisco Store

Rebag (New York) has opened a new store in San Francisco, according to a company press release. Located in Union Square, it’s located nearby Hermès, Christian Louboutin, Alexander McQueen and Goyard, among others. Set at 1450 square feet, the space reportedly features the brand’s “signature pastel yellow,” double-height ceilings and an open layout.

This particular location marks the ninth physical store for the retailer, which plans to expand to 30 locations in the future.