Reformation Comes to Chicago

Chicago’s historic Gold Coast district is welcoming a new occupant to its streets. Reformation (Los Angeles), a women’s fast-fashion retailer, recently signed a deal to open its first Chicago store, according to Chicago Business.

While no opening date has been announced yet, the retailer will reportedly take over space on Walton St. once occupied by snowboard maker, Burton (Burlington, VT).

Reformation, founded in 2009, emphasizes textile sustainability and quick retail turnaround. The chain currently has 15 stores.