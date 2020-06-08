Register for the Virtual Iron Merchant

 

VMSD and ZenGenius will be bringing the coveted event directly to your home
Posted June 8, 2020

VMSD magazine (Cincinnati) and ZenGenius Inc. (Columbus, Ohio) are bringing Iron Merchant straight to your home via the first Virtual Iron Merchant Challenge this June 23 at 2 p.m. ET.

Presented annually during the International Retail Design Conference (IRDC), this virtual edition of Iron Merchant will allow contestants 30 minutes to create a mini-visual merchandising display in real time. The audience will choose the winner through a live interactive voting session.

To register for the event, please visit www.vmsd.com/virtual-imc-2020 today.

For more information on IRDC 2020, taking place in Denver Sept. 22-24, please visit irdconline.com.

