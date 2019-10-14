REI Co-Op Expands Online Selection

REI’s (Kent, Wash.) Co-Op program is reportedly expanding its collection of online apparel through its website, as well as through its brand partners, Danner (Portland, Ore.), Ecco (Bredebro, Denmark) and Salomon (Annecy, France), Seattle Business magazine reports. Items ordered will be fulfilled and shipped directly from each brand to consumers’ front doors.

According to Seattle Business, Curtis Kopf, REI’s Chief Digital Officer, said, “This functionality opens up so many doors for our customers and gives them access to new sizes and styles of products that we could not stock previously.”