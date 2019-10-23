REI Continues its Environmental Advocacy

For the fifth year, REI (Kent, Wash.) will emphasize its commitment to sustainability on Black Friday by closing its stores on the busy shopping day, (need to add attribution here with link to article). Employees are encouraged to join family and friends to take action for the planet and share their efforts using the hashtag #OptOutside on social media.

By the end of 2020 – REI will transition away from using individual polybags, which are not recyclable.