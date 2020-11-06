REI to Open First Wyoming Location

Outdoor retailer REI (Kent, Wash.) will open its first store in Wyoming next summer, according to Footwear News. The store will be located at the Powderhorn Mall in Jackson, Wyo.

“Jackson is the ideal place to serve our more than 41,000 lifetime members in Wyoming and the millions of people who adventure in the region every year,” said REI regional director Janet Hopkins.

The 15,000-square-foot store will feature a full-service bike, ski and snowboard shop and will offer workshops and classes.

