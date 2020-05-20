Reitmans Files for Creditor Protection

Canadian apparel retailer Reitmans (Canada) Ltd. (Montreal) is seeking court protection from its creditors so that it can restructure under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act, according to BNN Bloomberg.

"Filing for protection under the CCAA is truly the hardest decision we have had to make as an organization in our almost one hundred years of history, but this pandemic has left us no choice," chief executive Stephen Reitman said.

Reitmans closed 587 stores on March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but has continued to do business via its e-commerce sites.