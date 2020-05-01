Renovation Competition Deadline Extended

VMSD has extended the deadline for its annual Retail Renovation Competition to May 1, 2020. Please submit your materials by visiting www.vmsd.com/renovation-competition.
This annual competition highlights innovative renovation and conversion projects in the retail industry. Design firms, retailers, independent designers, suppliers and manufacturers are welcome to enter.*
The Retail Renovation of the Year winner will receive a free registration to the International Retail Design Conference (IRDC) taking place in Denver this September 22-24. All other winners will be profiled in the September 2020 issue.
For more information, or to submit your materials, please visit www.vmsd.com/renovation-competition.
*Note: Manufacturers and suppliers must be sponsors in order to attend IRDC and are not eligible to receive the free IRDC registration. However, they are welcome to share the free registration with a preferred retail client.