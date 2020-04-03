Renovation Competition Deadline One Week Away

The deadline for VMSD’s Retail Renovation Competition is next Friday, April 10.

This annual competition highlights innovative renovation and conversion projects in the retail industry. Design firms, retailers, independent designers, suppliers and manufacturers are welcome to enter.*

The Retail Renovation of the Year winner will receive a free registration to the International Retail Design Conference (IRDC) taking place in Denver this September 22-24. All other winners will be profiled in the September 2020 issue.

For more information, or to submit your materials, please visit www.vmsd.com/renovation-competition.