Renovation Competition Now Open

VMSD is now accepting submissions to its Retail Renovation Competition, an annual competition that highlights the best "before" and "after" renovation and conversion projects of 2020. Retailers, design firms, independent designers and manufacturers are welcome to enter.

Winners will receive...

GRAND PRIZE (RETAIL RENOVATION OF THE YEAR):

A FREE registration to the 2021 International Retail Design Conference (IRDC; valued at up to $1900+)*

Featured coverage in VMSD’s September 2021 issue

A commemorative award and certificate

FIRST PLACE:

A discounted rate (savings of up to $400+) to attend IRDC in Denver*

Coverage in VMSD’s September 2021 issue

A commemorative certificate

HONORABLE MENTION:

A discounted rate to attend IRDC in Denver*

A mention in VMSD’s September 2021 issue

A commemorative certificate

*Only retailers and those who work for design firms are eligible for a free IRDC registration. Manufacturers, suppliers and distributers MUST purchase an IRDC sponsorship to attend the conference. In the event an manufacturer, supplier or distributer wins, they will be allowed to gift their free registration to a preferred retail or design firm client. For more information regarding sponsorship opportunities, please contact Murray Kasmenn at murray.kasmenn@smartworkmedia.com.

Projects must have been completed between Jan. 1, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2020, in order to be considered.

For more details regarding rules, please visit the Renovation Competition page.

The deadline is March 26. To submit your project, please click here.