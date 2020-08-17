Rent the Runway Closing Physical Stores

Rent the Runway (New York) will be closing its brick-and-mortar locations, according to Retail Dive. It plans to shift its focus to its “dropbox network” – i.e., West Elm stores, Nordstrom Local, hotels and WeWork sites. The company’s retail workers were laid off in March.

According to Rent the Runway’s COO Anushka Salinas, the closure of the company’s retail stores was under consideration, but the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic sped up the process: "The closure of our retail stores is something we had long considered as part of the evolution of our overall business strategy as the primary use-case of our stores for the past few years has been pick-up and drop-off, and was a decision we accelerated during the pandemic."

Rent the Runway had stores in several cities including Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and New York, Retail Dive reports.