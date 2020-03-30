Rent the Runway Lays Off Staff

The entire retail staff of New York-based clothing rental brand Rent the Runway has been laid off due to the global coronavirus pandemic, reports The Verge.

The layoff announcement took place over a Zoom meeting lasting less than 30 minutes, The Verge reports.

A primarily online operation, Rent the Runway has brick-and-mortar stores in California, New York, Chicago and Washington, D.C., all of which have shuttered for the time being. The company has said they do not know when or if these locations will reopen.

Along with severance pay and two months of health insurance, employees will also receive payment for any shifts they were scheduled to work before the end of the month.