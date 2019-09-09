Retail Chains Begin Restricting Open-Carry

Days after Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) announced its request for customers to refrain from open-carrying guns in its stores, more retailers have jumped on the idea.

The New York Times reports that CVS Health (Woonsocket, R.I.) requested all customers – other than the law enforcement – to not bring firearms into any of its 9900 stores across the country, regardless of state open-carry laws. Walmart noted there is no change in its policy for concealed-carry weapons by customers with permits.