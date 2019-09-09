Retail Chains Begin Restricting Open-Carry

Days after Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) announced its request for customers to refrain from open-carrying guns in its stores, more retailers have jumped on the idea.
The New York Times reports that CVS Health (Woonsocket, R.I.) requested all customers – other than the law enforcement – to not bring firearms into any of its 9900 stores across the country, regardless of state open-carry laws. Walmart noted there is no change in its policy for concealed-carry weapons by customers with permits.
According to The New York Times, Walgreens (Deerfield, Ill.) also announced the same request for all of its 9500 locations. Supermarkets and groceries like Wegmans (Rochester, N.Y.) noted requests through its Twitter, stating, “The sight of someone with a gun can be alarming, and we don’t want anyone to feel that way at Wegmans.”