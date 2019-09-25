Retail Downturn Could Last Two Years

The accounting and consulting firm BDO (Chicago) announced that more than 7000 stores have closed in 2019 alone, according to Retail Dive. While this surpasses the full-year totals of all past years, BDO notes that retail liquidations have contributed to a sizable chunk of those closures.

The period of consolidation, known by many as the “retail apocalypse” is set to last another 18-24 months, according to investment bank B. Riley FBR (Arlington, Va.) and Retail Dive.