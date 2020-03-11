Retail Industry Sees 42.6 Percent Increase in M&As

The retail industry posted $2.23 billion in mergers and acquisitions in January of this year, according to GlobalData’s deals database. This marks a 42.6 percent increase over December 2019 and a 54.6 percent decrease compared to the 12-month average.

The study found Asia-Pacific saw the highest value deals as a region, with a total of $1.74 billion, and China was the country with the most M&A activity, with deals valued at $1.68 billion. In terms of volume, North America was the top region for retail industry M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.