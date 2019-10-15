Retail Rebirth, Part VII

The honorable mentions from VMSD's annual Retail Renovation Competition
View all the 2019 Renovation Competition Honorable Mention winner photos in the slider above, with more details below.
BEFORE
AFTER
Renovation: Specialty Store, Sales Area Under 10,000 Square Feet
ABC-Mart Grand Stage, Tokyo
Submitted by: CallisonRTKL, Seattle
Photography: Masayuki Saito, Japan
BEFORE
AFTER
Renovation: Specialty Store, Sales Area Under 10,000 Square Feet
Allen Edmonds, Costa Mesa, Calif.
Submitted by: MG2, Seattle
Photography: Chris Eden, Seattle
BEFORE
AFTER
Conversion: Restaurant/Specialty Food Shop
The Crack Shack, Pasadena, Calif.
Submitted by: Shawmut Design and Construction, Los Angeles
Photography: Stephen Walen Photography, Carlsbad, Calif.
BEFORE
AFTER
Renovation: Restaurant/Specialty Food Shop
Fireside Restaurant, Vancouver, British Columbia
Submitted by: Box Interior Design Inc., Vancouver, British Columbia
Photography: Larry Goldstein, Vancouver, British Columbia
BEFORE
AFTER
Conversion: Specialty Store, Sales Area Under 10,000 Square Feet
Maitri Medicinals, Uniontown, Pa.
Submitted by: The High Road Design Studio, Tempe, Ariz.
Photography: Richard Cadan, Fairfield, Conn.
BEFORE
AFTER
Renovation: Specialty Store, Sales Area Over 10,000 Square Feet
Officemax Roma, Mexico City
Submitted by: PDT Intl., Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.
Photography: Courtesy of Officemax, Mexico City
BEFORE
AFTER
Conversion: Specialty Store, Sales Area Over 10,000 Square Feet
Samsung Opera House, Bengaluru, India
Submitted by: Gensler, Bengaluru, India
Photography: Courtesy of Gensler, Bengaluru, India
BEFORE
AFTER
Renovation: Supermarket
Tokyo Central Specialty Market, Yorba Linda, Calif.
Submitted by: Little, Newport Beach, Calif.
Photography: Henry Cabala, Pasadena, Calif.
Thank You to Our 2019 Judges:
Brian Shafley
Consumer Experience Consultant
Claudia Cerchiara
Client Leader, Retail
BHDP Architecture
Vicki Wiesman
Senior Designer
The Kroger Co.
Eric Daniel
Creative Director
Fitch
For information regarding next year's competition, please be sure to check www.vmsd.com/renovation-competition or email VMSD Manging Editor Carly Hagedon at carly.hagedon@stmediagroup.com.
