Retail Rebirth, Part VII

Renovation: Specialty Store, Sales Area Under 10,000 Square Feet

ABC-Mart Grand Stage, Tokyo

Submitted by: CallisonRTKL, Seattle

Photography: Masayuki Saito, Japan

Renovation: Specialty Store, Sales Area Under 10,000 Square Feet

Allen Edmonds, Costa Mesa, Calif.

Submitted by: MG2, Seattle

Photography: Chris Eden, Seattle

Conversion: Restaurant/Specialty Food Shop

The Crack Shack, Pasadena, Calif.

Submitted by: Shawmut Design and Construction, Los Angeles

Photography: Stephen Walen Photography, Carlsbad, Calif.

Renovation: Restaurant/Specialty Food Shop

Fireside Restaurant, Vancouver, British Columbia

Submitted by: Box Interior Design Inc., Vancouver, British Columbia

Photography: Larry Goldstein, Vancouver, British Columbia

Conversion: Specialty Store, Sales Area Under 10,000 Square Feet

Maitri Medicinals, Uniontown, Pa.

Submitted by: The High Road Design Studio, Tempe, Ariz.

Photography: Richard Cadan, Fairfield, Conn.

Renovation: Specialty Store, Sales Area Over 10,000 Square Feet

Officemax Roma, Mexico City

Submitted by: PDT Intl., Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

Photography: Courtesy of Officemax, Mexico City

Conversion: Specialty Store, Sales Area Over 10,000 Square Feet

Samsung Opera House, Bengaluru, India

Submitted by: Gensler, Bengaluru, India

Photography: Courtesy of Gensler, Bengaluru, India

Renovation: Supermarket

Tokyo Central Specialty Market, Yorba Linda, Calif.

Submitted by: Little, Newport Beach, Calif.

Photography: Henry Cabala, Pasadena, Calif.

Thank You to Our 2019 Judges:

Brian Shafley

Consumer Experience Consultant

Claudia Cerchiara

Client Leader, Retail

BHDP Architecture

Vicki Wiesman

Senior Designer

The Kroger Co.

Eric Daniel

Creative Director

Fitch

For information regarding next year's competition, please be sure to check www.vmsd.com/renovation-competition or email VMSD Manging Editor Carly Hagedon at carly.hagedon@stmediagroup.com. The 2020 submission form should be available by mid-February 2020.

