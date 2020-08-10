Retail Rent Collections Increase in July

Rent collections for retail properties in the U.S. in mid-July increased nearly 15 percent to 68.8 percent according to a report by Pymnts.com. Datex Property Solutions (Woodland Hills, Calif.), which conducted the survey, attributes the increase, in part, to the gradual reopening of the economy.

“As we have gotten our arms around how to reopen the economy in the face of an active pandemic, more retail categories have been able to return to partial or full operations,” Mark Sigal, CEO of Datex Property Solutions, said.

The mid-July figures also represent a 36.6 percent increase over mid-May.