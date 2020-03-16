Retail Sales in China Dropped 20.5 percent

In 2008, the recession was rooted in finance, meaning the government and central banks had tools to right the crisis. The recent COVID-19 outbreak has caused a “crisis of work,” removing millions of workers from the economy, says Business Insider, for which there is no easy fix.

After the U.S. Federal Reserve decreased interest rates to almost nothing, the markets did not react as they hoped, with many equities plunging.

Most concerning of all is the decline of Chinese retail sales, which have fallen more than 20 percent this year, after years of near-constant growth.

“Capitalism only exists because work exists – but coronavirus lockdowns essentially ban work,” sums up Business Insider.