Retail Sales Remain Flat in UK

For the third month in a row, U.K. retail sales are flat, with no prospect of recovery in the upcoming month, reports the Confederation of British Industry (London).

A report released by the business organization noted that the 2019 holiday season was a challenge for this market, and the situation has yet to improve going into the new year, according to Bloomberg.com.

The Bank of England is due to announce its latest policy decision regarding interest rates for investors, and the latest Confederation of British Industry report was one of the last economic statements released with prospects of influencing its decision.